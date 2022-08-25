Robert Severin passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. He was 91 years old.
Robert was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Elk River to Daisy (Nussio) and Attilio Severin.
He attended grade school in Potlatch and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1948.
Robert served in the U.S. Navy from February 1949 to February 1950.
He married Nora Ruth McCall in February of 1951 in Asotin. They operated a restaurant at Clark Fork in 1951, then moved to Dayton, Wash., where he worked at the grain elevators and as an iron worker apprentice on McNary dam. The first two of his seven children were born in Dayton.
The family moved to Clarkston in April 1954, where he began his 32-year tenure at Potlatch Corp. He worked on the pulp and paper side as a maintenance carpenter. His remaining five children were born in Clarkston.
He married Ardella Hudson in April 1974.
He retired from Potlatch in 1992.
His hobbies included motorcycle riding, bicycling and woodworking.
He was a great dancer and was always a sight to see on the dance floor at 6-foot, 6-inches tall, arms and legs moving in all directions.
Robert was preceded in death by his son Steve; his daughter Sandy; his parents; and his brother Joe.
Bob was a kind and non-judgmental man. He kept his personal opinions to himself and never had an unkind word to say to or about anyone.
His home was the family gathering place for decades.
He is survived by five children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He will be missed. Safe journey, Pop. We love you.
A special thank you to Carol and the staff at Avalon Progressive Care for the kind and gentle treatment they gave our father the last year of his life.
