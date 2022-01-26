Robert A. Miles went to be with the Lord Jesus in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. He was 87 years old. He died from congestive heart failure. I’m certain there was quite a welcoming party in Heaven when he arrived. He died at home where he wanted to be. He received wonderful care from his wife, Sharon, and the hospice team.
Robert was born the youngest child to Anne Miles and Grover Miles in Missoula, Mont., on June 29, 1934. Robert often told enthralling stories of his youth with his brothers, sisters and friends growing up in a small community. He spared few details and may have enhanced most stories, but no one wanted to miss him telling them.
He went into the U.S. Navy immediately after graduation. Following his Navy service, he did some concrete work in California, worked for Western Electric in Colorado, the restaurant business with his brother Jim in Montana, and then in the lumber industry.
His first marriage gave him his son Lance and daughter Coral. They divorced. Later he met and married Sharon Franklin March 23, 2001, in Lewiston. This marriage gave him a bonus family of Sharon’s children, Randy, Adam and Spring, along with grandchildren, Sarah, Mahalia, Jerome and Peyton. Robert spent the rest of his life making and cherishing memories of the times he spent with them. Robert had a brilliant mind and loved to share his knowledge and experiences with everyone.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon, and family; stepsons Randy (Donna), and Spring; daughter Coral (Jim); grandchildren, Sarah (Chris), Mahalia, Jerome (Dominique) and Peyton; plus four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers William, Franklin and James; sisters Joyce, Alice, Carol and JoEllen; son Lance; stepson Adam; and grandson Jason.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Dr., Lewiston. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. May 29 in Superior, Mont.