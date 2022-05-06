Robert A. Stratton, 70, of Lorton, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, May 2, 2022, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family as he went to his eternal home.
Born in Clarkston in 1951, Bob was a standout student and athlete, serving as Clarkston High School student body president, being voted most likely to succeed and earning valedictorian honors. This was followed by an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. A distinguished 1973 graduate of USAFA, he embarked on a 29-year career as an officer in the United States Air Force. As an Air Force fighter pilot, he flew the F-15 Eagle until 1987 before spending the remainder of his military career in military-political affairs. He retired from the Air Force as a colonel in October 2001.
During Bob’s assignment as an Olmsted Scholar in Freiburg, Germany, he met the love of his life, Patty DuBois. Bob and Patty married on Sept. 16, 1983, and they gladly went wherever the Air Force sent them as they grew their family, welcoming five children along the way. He delighted in his children’s accomplishments in sports and scouts, and was very proud that all of his children were college graduates. He relished being “Papa Laser” to his grandchildren and loved to dote on them.
Notwithstanding his long list of accomplishments, Bob’s greatest legacy is his faith in Jesus as his Lord and Savior that he imparted to his children.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patty; children Robert (Mollie) Stratton, Chris (Katie) Stratton, Erika (Jonathan) Garber, Ashleigh Stratton and Jessica Stratton; grandchildren Eleanor, Jane, Ben, Rosie, Tessa and Robert; siblings Caroline Onstot, Linda (Jim) Hoover and Bill Stratton; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, at Immanuel Bible Church. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Air Force Academy Association of Graduates.