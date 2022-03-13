Rita Mae Payton passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the age of 89.
Rita was born in Rosalie, Neb. on March 19, 1932. She grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where she attended high school.
Rita had a career as a telephone operator in Lewiston for many years, but left her career to stay at home and raise her children. She was a loving and caring mother, always there to get her children off to school, greet them when they got home, take care of meals and snacks, help with homework, give them rides to their various schools and extracurricular events and so much more. After her children graduated high school, she returned to work as a telephone operator for several years and was the bookkeeper for several businesses she and her husband, Ray, owned together before retiring.
Rita, along with her ever-present coach, Ray, became a familiar figure at all three bowling alleys in the valley, and was somewhat of a local celebrity due to her prowess on the lanes for many years. Rita was small in stature but could hurl a 14-pound bowling ball with great speed and accuracy. After finally retiring from her bowling hobby, she enjoyed working on the immaculate landscaping at their home of over 30 years in the Lewiston Orchards.
Rita was quick to smile and laugh. She had a large, distinctive and contagious laugh for such a petite woman.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ray E. Payton, and her parents, Leo and Gertie White. She is survived by her two children, Ron Payton and Linda Lightfeldt; sisters Sharla Hubbard and Beverly Sarbacher; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Rita will be dearly missed, but her memory lives on in the many people she knew and loved. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 7th St., Lewiston.