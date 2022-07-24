Rita Louise (Stewart) Blewett

Rita Louise (Stewart) Blewett passed quietly at her home Thursday, July 14, 2022, with family by her side. She was 72. She endured a series of serious medical difficulties over the past two years, which ultimately led to her death.

Rita was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston, Aug. 10, 1949, to Don and Marie Stewart. Rita grew up as the little sister of the family, the youngest of three children, as they made their home in multiple small towns in the area, before settling in Lewiston. Rita attended Our Lady of Lourdes School in her younger years, before moving on to and graduating from Lewiston High School with the class of 1967. She remembered fondly those teen years, working as a car hop at the Frostop Drive-In in downtown Lewiston.