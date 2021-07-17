Rick Jay Ausman passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at home after a courageous battle against cancer.
Rick was born to Gary and Yvonne Ausman Sept. 11, 1959, in Lewiston. He had two brothers and a sister. The family spent many years in Pierce where the kids grew up. Rick always considered Pierce his true home and loved being in the woods, hunting, fishing and riding his four-wheeler.
He married his high school sweetheart, Audrey Crawford, shortly after graduating from Timberline High School in 1979. They were blessed with two children, Joshua and Rickelle. Rick and Audrey made their home in Pierce for several years with a few stops in between and later moved to Lewiston where they lived until Audrey passed away Feb. 20, 2006.
You can take a boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of a boy, so the family spent any free time they had camping, hunting and enjoying outdoor adventures in the area surrounding Pierce, a place they loved with all their hearts.
Most of Rick’s working career was with Potlatch Corporation (later to become Clearwater Paper). He worked at their mill in Pierce and then transferred to Lewiston when the mill in Pierce closed down. He retired from the mill in 2012 after 34 years of service.
Rick had a strong belief in God and country and demonstrated this by serving in the National Guard from 1982 until his discharge in 1988. He loved to tell stories about his time spent serving his country and honestly, I don’t think they were quite prepared for that backwoods boy from Idaho.
In 2007, Rick married Debra Brown Keener, and gained another son, Cory. Rick and Deb resided in Clarkston, but the need to be in Pierce and Idaho was as strong as ever for him, and in 2009 they purchased a vacation home there and spent many years entertaining family and friends in their home away from home. The motto was always “What happens at the cabin, stays at the cabin.”
Giving came easily to Rick, and if someone was in need, he was always there to lend a hand or a shoulder to cry on, though “suck it up buttercup” was often the advice he dished out. Much of his spare time was spent teaching friends, family or even casual acquaintances to hunt and fish and making sure they had the opportunity to fill a tag. He loved leading his friends and family on four-wheeler rides through the woods he knew so well, instilling in them as much of his knowledge of the area as he could.
Rick is survived by his wife, Debbie, his son, Joshua Ausman, his daughter, Rickelle Ausman Ladd, and his stepson, Cory Brown. He is also survived by his brothers, Mark Ausman (Glenda) and Nick Ausman (Amy), and his sister, Lori Kasper (Kevin), in addition to his seven grandchildren, Brooke, Harlee and Josie Ausman, Serena and Brok Ladd, and Lauren and Kristen Brown. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to list. Know that each of you held a special place in his heart.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at Riverport Brewery, 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.