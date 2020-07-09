Richard William Potts, of Moscow, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at his home. He was 74.
Richard was born July 31, 1945, in Spokane, to Harold and Margaret (Dockendorf) Potts. He grew up, attended Spokane schools and graduated from Lewis-Clark High School in 1963. He joined the U.S. Navy, and following his discharge, he attended Washington State University for two years.
He was a custodian supervisor at WSU before going to work for the Moscow Post Office. He was a rural mail carrier for 21 years prior to his retirement. Richard was a member of the Spokane Sheriff’s Posse for a time and a member of the Moscow Church of the Nazarene for the past 48 years, serving in various capacities and was involved with the Men’s Ministry.
He and Kathryn “Kathy” Jack were married March 20, 1971, at the Nazarene Church in Moscow. She survives at their home. He also leaves a son, Fred (Laurie) Potts, and a granddaughter, Randi, in Post Falls; and a brother, Ted (Barbara) Potts, in Spokane.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
The family suggests memorials be made to Palouse Dementia Care, P.O. Box 8063, Moscow, ID 83843; or to Moscow Nazarene Church Missions Fund.
A memorial service will be held at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene at 11 a.m. Aug. 8 and a reception will follow at the Church Fellowship Hall.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.