Richard Tanny Steffanson Jr., 90, of Clarkston, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Richard was born to Augustina Radke Steffanson and Richard Tanny Steffanson Sr. on April 23, 1930, in Gresham, Ore., and lived there until 1952. In 1947, he graduated from Gresham High School and received his Bachelor of Arts with honors at Portland State College in 1961. Richard completed his first year of graduated school with honors in Kansas in computer programming. He received his master’s degree in business management at University of Idaho from 1975-78.
He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps on July 11, 1952. From 1952-54, he was at the Air Force Base at San Marcos, Texas, for flight school. From December 1954 to January 1956, he served as 7th Cavalry Regiment 1st Calvary Division Korea, Division Aviation Section/5th FA group/987 armored field and was deployed to South Korea. He was at Fort Riley in Kansas at the 14th Army Aviation Company and through June of that year at Bisbee, Ariz., at 14th Army Aviation Company. From July ’56 through August ’58, he was at the Army Aviation at Fort Benning in Georgia. From 1958-59, he was at 104th Division at Vancouver. He served over seas in Korea and received United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Aviator Badge. Richard was discharged September 1958, lieutenant, Reserves discharged as captain.
In 1962, he moved to Lewiston and started work at Potlatch Forests Inc. as a computer programmer for 33 years and retired in 1995. He married Arlene Goff on March 4, 1951, in Gresham, Ore. They divorced in 1953. He married Esther Todd on June 1, 1968, at Laurelwood, Ore.
Richard attended the Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church where he was active with the youth programs and leader of the Pathfinders for many years. He developed the video production system for the church programs, Cantata’s weddings and funerals. He also was a founding and current board member for the Positive Lifestyle Network broadcast system channel 49, now on channel 36. Richard was also a member of the American Legion Post 246 and Army Otter Caribou Association.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Augustine and Richard Steffanson; brother Therald Steffanson; son-in-law Jay Miller; and grandson Raymond Steffanson. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Esther Steffanson, and children Eugene Steffanson, Arlin Steffanson, Dwight Steffanson and Diane Steffanson; stepdaughters Chris (Brett) McKay, Judy Miller, Shirley (Craig) Perry and Sue (Mike) Schaffer; grandchildren Jesse Steffanson (Alicia), Angela Steffanson, Wesley Steffanson (Christina), Levi Anderson, Kevin (Stephanie) Steffanson, Josh Steffanson, Naomi Steffanson, Rhoda Steffanson, Tyler Steffanson, Jordan (Melissa) Steffanson, Josh Rodriguez, Matthew Rodriguez, Kim Miller, Rick Miller (Jen), Todd Miller and Jason Miller (Lori); great-grandchildren Rachel Steffanson, Wyatt Steffanson, Nathan Steffanson, Hope Steffanson, Violet Steffanson, Damian and Zachary McVay, Gabriel Henderson, Alexis Steffanson, Katie, Alex and JJ Miller, Braden, Derek, Eden and Enoch Miller.
A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. today at Vineland Cemetery. Pastor Dave Crockett and Justin Knapp from Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church will officiate. Merchant Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations can go to the Beacon SDA School, 1212 19th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.