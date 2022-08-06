Richard ‘Rick’ Wayenberg

Richard “Rick” Allen Wayenberg, of Pullman, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, following surgery at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for an aortic aneurysm. He was 71.

Rick was born May 21, 1951, in Yakima to Warren J. “Bub” and M. Janice Wayenberg. He was raised on a 100-acre fruit ranch in the Moxee Holland district. Rick attended Terrace Heights Elementary School (Yakima) and graduated from East Valley High School (Yakima) in 1969. He attended Yakima Valley College before studying at Washington State University and graduating in 1973 with a degree in communications. He interned at the Camas (Wash.) Post-Record as a reporter/photographer.