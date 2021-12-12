Richard “Rich” Lewis Morgan, 92, lifetime Lewiston resident and businessman, passed away Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, peacefully at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family.
He was born March 28, 1929, to Lottie and William “Bill” Morgan. Morgan Bros. was started in 1921 by his father, Bill Morgan. Rich later took over as president and was succeeded by his son, Russ. The company was in operation for 75 years. The family was also known for their “Uncle Bill’s Pickles.” Rich and his sister and business partner, Gloria Nolder, developed Morgans’ Alley in 1978, one of the first major projects in the Lewiston historical district, which provided retail space for numerous small businesses.
Rich graduated from Lewiston High School in 1947. During high school, he earned letters in football, basketball and golf and played in the band. He attended the University of Idaho for two years and was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He then attended Northern Idaho College of Education (now Lewis Clark State College) and played on the football team. Rich served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, reaching the rank of corporal and earning the Combat Infantry Badge. After returning from military service, he married Jeanette Funke in 1953, and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage together, involving their four children in many car tours and family events.
Rich’s passion for antique and collectible cars was a lifetime hobby. He was an avid car collector and restorer and was a charter member of the Crankers Club, which started in 1958. Rich was also very active in the Horseless Carriage Club of America (HCCA) for pre-1916 cars and won many national awards. He enjoyed planning and leading local, regional and national car tours. Rich was a member of other organizations, including life member of the Elks Lodge, V8 Club of America and a member of All Saints Catholic Church. Rich created gatherings and events with the goal of making sure everyone had a good time. His humor, wit, generosity and kindness will always be treasured.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gloria Nolder. He is survived by his wife Jeanette; four children, Cheryl Flory (Bill), Laura Gingrich (Terry), Russell Morgan (Patty) and Brenda McIntosh (Doug); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 29, at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston, followed by a celebration of life at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Pow-ers Ave., Lewiston.