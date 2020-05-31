Richard Ormsby, formerly of Clarkston, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at his son’s home in Vienna, Va., at the age of 87.
He was born June 15, 1932, and raised in Coeur d’Alene, where he graduated from high school. He attended North Idaho College, then graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Idaho in 1956. On Oct. 14, 1955, he married Marie Ingebritsen, of Moscow, and eventually settled in Maryland, where Richard was (literally) a rocket scientist for NASA for many years.
After retirement, Richard and Marie moved to Clarkston and built their dream home, where they enjoyed an incredible view of the Snake River. He was very involved with Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and enjoyed the Washington-Idaho Symphony, U of I football games, hosting dinner parties, being with family, puttering around his house and making a multitude of friends. Marie died July 25, 2016, and two years later Richard moved back to Virginia to be closer to his family. An honor which gave him deep joy was receiving a Distinguished Alumnus award from the University of Idaho in May 2019.
Three children survive him: Kenneth (Tanya) and Julie Carter (Chris), in Virginia, and Roger (Tokum), in Oklahoma City; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Sue Crowley and Pat Curiale, live in Spokane, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A small graveside service in Moscow will be planned sometime in the spring of 2021.