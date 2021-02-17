Richard Michael Barry, of LaCrosse, passed away at the young age of 75 years old. He lost a hard-fought battle against COVID-19 on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
He was born Jan. 21st, 1946, in Colfax to Archie and Mary Ann Barry. Richard’s parents passed away in a plane crash in 1950. He and his siblings moved in with his grandparents, Fred and Katie Wessleman, in LaCrosse, where they raised the children on the family farm.
Richard graduated from LaCrosse High School in 1964, where he held the honor of being class president. Once he graduated from high school, he went on to attend Spokane Community College and graduated with a degree in auto mechanics in 1966.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Scharpenberg, in 1966. In 1967, they moved to LaCrosse to work on the same family farm. Richard was a dedicated wheat farmer and cattle rancher for 54 years, spending the last 10 years with his grandson, Cody Bennett, by his side, who will continue to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps. Richard had a love for teaching his children and grandchildren how to drive truck, farm, work cattle and, most of all, engraved in them hard work ethic. Richard loved his cattle, well fed and happy.
His hobbies included golfing, hunting, trapshooting, flying RC planes, playing cards and snowmobiling. Some of his favorite things to do were to take his sweetheart, Lucy, to the Pendleton Round-Up, camping in Chewelah, going to the casino and dinner dates. One of his most cherished memories was going to Hawaii for their 50th wedding anniversary, a gift given to Richard and Lois from their children. Spending time with his family was always his highest priority. He loved doing that by camping in the Blue Mountains, boating on the Snake River and spending the holidays with his family.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lois Barry, of LaCrosse; children, Dena (Jim) Bennett, of LaCrosse, Darin Barry, of LaCrosse, and Derick (Gladys) Barry and granddaughter-to-be, of Spokane Valley; grandson, Cody (Morgan) Bennett, of LaCrosse; great-grandson, Caden Bennett of LaCrosse; siblings, Sharon Weidrich of Spokane, Carol Henry-Crowell of Fort Worth, Texas, Jim (Diane) Barry, of Spokane; and his favorite aunt, Janet Parker, of Spokane. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Mary Ann Barry; grandparents, Fred and Katie Wessleman; mother and father-in-law, Carl and Eloise Sharpenberg; and grandson Trevor Bennett.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at LaCrosse Cemetery, with a celebration of life to follow at Jim and Dena Bennett’s residence. A memorial has been chosen in honor of Richard to Children’s Miracle Network. You can send donations to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, 101 W. Eighth Ave., Suite 4011 E, Spokane, WA 99204.
Richard’s family and friends will always remember his routine nightcaps and his famous words of “one more.” We love you.