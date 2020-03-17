Richard Wallace lost his battle with cancer Thursday, March 12, 2020, when the good Lord took him home.
He was a very loving, kind, generous man, loved by all who knew him. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1966-74 and he was a E-5 sergeant.
Joyce Wallace was the love of his life. He was my “hero.” We loved and enjoyed 43 wonderful years together. We will be together again some day, my love.
His great-grandchildren, grandchildren and children were so special to him. Olivia Fitzgerald was the second love of his life.
The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and hospice care for all the wonderful care he received during his five-year battle with cancer.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the military wall at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston. A celebration of life and covered-dish dinner with stories will follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, as Dick was a Shriner.