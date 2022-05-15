Richard Lee Howell passed away from dementia on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Generations Senior Living of Lewiston, with his loving wife by his side.
Richard was born Dec. 25, 1933, in Grangeville to Albert and Annie (Johnson) Howell. He attended Grangeville schools, graduating in 1952.
He was a member of the Army National Guard of Idaho based in Grangeville from 1951 until being honorably discharged in 1957.
In his younger years, he loved driving stock car No. 252 on dirt tracks in the area — which turned into a lifetime passion of watching NASCAR races.
On June 25, 1954, Richard married Margaret Hoogland in Grangeville. They were blessed with two daughters, Janet and Vickie. Janet was tragically killed in an auto accident in September of 1974, at the age of 18.
Dick, as his friends would call him, began working for Clyde Baker Trucking and made lifelong friends with the Baker family. He later worked for Dyco Machine in Lewiston before working for Madeline Walters and Nelson Howard, and later became the long-time Trustee of the Nelson Howard Trust. In 1998, Richard orchestrated the acquisition of Metaline Contact Mines, and became the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors. In May 2021, he retired and became the Company’s Chairman Emeritus. He was an amazing man with a profound work ethic.
Richard enjoyed navigating the Snake River, fishing, traveling to Alaska, multiple ocean cruises, purchasing motorhomes and toddy time with friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Janet; half-brothers Earl, Jim and Bill Howell, Bob and Wes Cummings, along with many other family members and dear friends.
Richard is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter Vickie Carr (Dewey); grandchildren Anna Bush (Clinton), Laura Howell (fiancé Kyle Parks), Kayla Greene (Kyle); great grandchildren Jordan Olsen, Ava Walk; Seeley, Georgia and Lindee Greene.
A celebration of life has been scheduled from 2-4 p.m., June 18, at Jollymore’s, 1516 Main St., Lewiston. If possible, please RSVP to vcarr208@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to the charity of your choice.