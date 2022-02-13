Richard Lee Gregg, age 77, passed on to his Higher Power Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, he passed peacefully in his chair at his home. Surviving are his present wife, Carol Lynne Gregg, whom he married Dec. 9, 1988, in Lewiston. He passed at the home in Clarkston.
He was born July 10, 1944, in Montana. He survived both his parents, Richard Gregg and Hazel Ruth Sands of Pocatello, Idaho.
He is survived by his brother and sister. His first wife was killed in an auto accident; leaving seven children, who he moved with to Texas to finish raising them. I only got to know one of the boys, James, as he lived and worked with his dad for a couple of months in the 1990s. After all children graduated from school, in Texas, he traveled some and returned here to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He has numerous aunts and uncles in the Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana area.
He was a great musician, playing old and new country and blue grass music, a wonderful voice, seldom needing a mic, and a great guitar player. He met and Married Carol Lynne Dec. 9, 1988, living to have 34 years of marriage. Over the years we lived in Genesee and Lenore and Lewiston, then Clarkston. He has numerous aunts and uncles. He served time in the U.S. Army, worked around the valley in several capacities. He was also a very grateful member of AA for more than 29 years, where he was of service to the fellowship. He played music with several bands, and did several years of full-time Rving before settling in Clarkston.
He is survived also by children Tricia Dominguez, James Allen Larsen, Ann Michele Porteous, Emily Bredehoft; grandchildren Devin and Cody, Gaberial, Ashlyee, Donny and Sawyer; great-grandchildren Jamisen, Gannon, Maverick, Lillee, Addelyn and Kimley.
There will be only a graveside service in Fairfield, Wash., in the spring. Also there will be a gathering to celebrate him to be announced.
Merchant Funeral is handling the cremation.