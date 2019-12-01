On Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Richard L. Weber, of Clarkston, passed into the loving arms of his savior after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was surrounded by the love of his friends and family.
Richard was born Sept. 26, 1939, on Texas Ridge near Kendrick, to C. Herbert Weber and Mamie Cline Weber. During his youth, he was raised on Big Bear Ridge. The family moved to Juliaetta during his high school years and he was a graduate of the Class of 1958 of Kendrick High School.
Soon after graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, for two years.
He then became employed at Potlatch Corp. (now Clearwater Paper) for the next 40 years, retiring in 2001.
He and Jeanne Wrighter, of Clarkston, were married Sept. 8, 1963, at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston.
He was an active member of Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston. He also regularly attended Grumpy’s men’s weekly Bible study group. He belonged to the Lewis-Clark Retirees Union, Valley Community Center and was a former member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge, the Clarkston Moose Lodge and the Clarkston Bantam Boosters.
He was well known for hosting family and friends on the Fourth of July and for his homemade huckleberry ice cream.
He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandsons, siblings and extended family and friends. His lifetime hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, riding four-wheelers, picking huckleberries, walking and cheering on his beloved Clarkston Bantams, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Gonzaga Bulldogs and Lewis-Clark State College Warriors. He was a 30-year season ticket holder of the NAIA World Series. He also enjoyed traveling to Seattle to watch Mariners games and in October attended his first Rams game there.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his oldest grandson, Matthew John Weber, on Sept. 11, 2018.
He is survived by his brother, Leo (Violeta) Cline, of Clarkston; sister Jeannine (Dennis) Lohman, of Lewiston; wife Jeanne, of Clarkston; son Gary (Lovie) and family, of Federal Way, Wash.; son John, of Clarkston; daughter Michelle (Michael) Wheeler, of Lewiston; and grandsons Jared Weber, Brett Wheeler and Ryan Wheeler, all of Lewiston. He is also survived by his church families, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.
With grateful hearts, the family wishes to extend special thanks to Joel and Jen Rudolph Shubert, the Clarkston Fire Department, the Clarkston Police Department, Dr. John Rudolph, Rev. Steve Wilbraham, the amazing staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and everyone who has prayed, visited and supported us during this difficult time.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1122 Diagonal St., Clarkston, with the Rev. David Webster officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in Hendrick Hall.
