Richard L. Gahagan passed on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home in Clarkston.
Richard was born April 27, 1939, to Dale and Ruth Gahagan, in Billings, Mont. He was raised on a ranch that sat along the Yellowstone River. He graduated in 1957 from Huntley Project High School in Worden, Mont.
Life was fun and simple in those years. He was very active in FFA, was class president and made the National Honor Roll. There were 37 students in his class. He loved the outdoors and trapping. In the fall, he would run a trap line on the Yellowstone River. One year, he had a permit for 60 beavers. Between 1957-61, he raised registered Suffolk sheep. He showed rams at the Denver Livestock Show and the Chicago Livestock Show.
He and Mary Jane Stout were married Jan. 7, 1961. In the summer of 1961, he went to work for the Montana Highway Department in Helena, Mont., as a mail clerk. Later, he went to work in the Engineering Department in Billings. Some of the projects he worked on were the interstate between Laurel and Billings and the start of the interstate around Billings. In July 1966, he resigned from the Montana Highway Department and went to work as the survey crew chief for the Washington Department of Transportation in Yakima. He worked on the interstate from Cle Elum to Ellensburg and then to Yakima. He was the bridge inspector for the Burbank structure. Washington Department of Transportation moved him to the Tri-Cities, where he was the inspector for the Oregon Avenue Interchange.
Richard moved with his family to Clarkston in 1973. There were several crews involved with the U.S. Highway 12 project from Clarkston to Alpowa Creek prior to Lower Granite Dam being completed. In 1978, he resigned from the Washington Department of Transportation and went to work for Wyatt Engineering. In 1988, he resigned from there and went to work for Asotin County as design construction engineer. A few of the projects he worked on were the Fleshman Way Phase I and II, Appleside project and several projects along the Snake River.
In March 1985, he went to Western College of Auctioneering and graduated first in his class. In addition to working full-time, Mom and Dad started Arrowhead Antiques and Auctions. Over the years, they had several large auctions and several estate auctions. He also did a lot of benefit auctions, which included Ducks Unlimited, National Wildlife Federation and the National Rifle Association.
In 2009, he retired from Asotin County. After retirement, Mom and Dad enjoyed looking for antiques and refinishing oak furniture. During his entire life, his most enjoyment came from being outdoors. He loved hunting, rock hunting, gardening and taking photographs of wildlife. He was a member of the Moose and the Eagles.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad. Survivors include his wife, Mary; two daughters, Monique (Ed) Spears and Ranae (Bud) Converse; four grandchildren, Ryan (Mandy) Spears, Scott (Connie) Spears, Justin Peters and Brittany Walden; and two great-granddaughters, Clair and Kendra.
He wanted to leave a final thought. Spend time outdoors and learn from nature. Watch a beaver cutting down a tree and building a den one branch at a time; watch a family of otters keeping their young together and playing; watch a mother chukar with 10 to 12 babies, keeping them safe being her priority; watch a family of geese taking care of their goslings. Each of us can learn how to live part of our lives from nature.
A viewing will held from 3-5 p.m. Friday at Merchant’s Funeral Home in Clarkston. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Please make any memorial donations to the Eagles in Clarkston.