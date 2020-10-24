Richard L. “Dick” Emerson, 84, of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at an adult family home in Pullman.
Dick was born Aug. 31, 1936, in Walla Walla to Robert and Jean (Leonard) Emerson, of Pullman. He attended Pullman schools, graduating from Pullman High in 1954. He began his college studies at Washington State University and later enlisted in the United States Army, serving for several years.
Following his honorable discharge, Dick settled in the San Jose, Calif., area where he married Crista Miller in 1959. The family returned to Pullman, where he went to work for his father at the Empire Department Store in downtown Pullman. Dick later owned and operated the family store for years before it closed. He and Crista had two children and later divorced. Dick married Joan Druffel on April 14, 1984, in Spokane and they moved to Kennewick, where he was employed as a men’s clothing buyer for many years. Following Dick’s retirement, they moved to Post Falls for several years. He and Joan returned to Pullman five years ago to be near family.
Dick enjoyed snow skiing, fishing and golf. The time he spent at the family residence on Lake Coeur d’Alene with family was very special to Dick. He was a member of the Pullman Lions Club for many years. Dick is survived by his wife, Joan, at the Pullman home; son Randy (Kimi) Emerson, of Pullman; daughter Karen (Colin) Connacher, of Butte, Mont.; two grandchildren, Kaelan and Magnolia; three stepsons, Lee, Craig and Russ Druffel; three stepdaughters, Pam Kincaid, Joy Scourey and Julie Grote; his brother, Bill (Judith) Emerson, of Steamboat Springs, Colo.; his sister, Roberta Emerson, of Spokane; 22 stepgrandchildren; and 18 stepgreat-grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held at the Pullman City Cemetery. Proper social distancing and mask wearing will be observed. Memorial donations are suggested to Pullman Regional Hospital.