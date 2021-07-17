Richard Jess McKinley passed peacefully from this life into the next after a courageous four-year battle with cancer Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Dick was born Nov. 17, 1940, to Robert Gerald and Anna Mary McKinley in Cottonwood. He was married to his best friend, Sharon, Nov. 25, 1957, and they were proud to be married for 63 years. They lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley all of their marriage, and were happy to raise their daughters while water skiing, camping, fishing and other great adventures too numerous to list.
Dick worked 32 years at the mill and started there when it was still Potlatch Forest Inc. He started on the green chain and worked his way up to master electrician and then supervisor before retiring in 1991.
He was an avid fisherman, and you could often find him on the river, a lake or even on the ocean with the best catch of his life, his wife, Sharon. If you couldn’t find them on the river they may have been on a motorcycle trip, a motorhome adventure or on a “palm tree vacation” if it was January or February.
Dick was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was often helping and visiting others and was a great comfort to many. He served faithfully to the very end.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his brother William “Bill” McKinley. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, daughter Sherry Anna Hymas (Jace) of Taylorsville, Utah, daughter, Linda Mae Snyder (Jack) of Kennewick, brother Robert “Bob“ McKinley (Linda) of Lewiston, sister Sandra Tumelson (Darrell) of Lewiston, 10 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Dick’s name.
A graveside service will be held at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens for family only with the memorial service to follow.