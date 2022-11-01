Richard “Ric” Jacob Bosshardt, of Lewiston, beloved friend, uncle, grandfather, father, husband, brother and well known western and Native American artist of oil paintings, custom knife building and scrimshaw work in the Northwest, passed away at the age of 88 years old after a brief stay at the Lewiston Life Care Center to be reunited with his lifelong love — Roberta “Birdi” Bosshardt — on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Ric was born and raised in Great Falls, Mont., enlisted in the U.S. Army and along with his bride, whom he met and married in Illinois, moved and served in Europe as a surveyor rebuilding roads after World War II. Their first child, Richelle, was born while overseas, making their time there memorable.