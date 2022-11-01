Richard “Ric” Jacob Bosshardt, of Lewiston, beloved friend, uncle, grandfather, father, husband, brother and well known western and Native American artist of oil paintings, custom knife building and scrimshaw work in the Northwest, passed away at the age of 88 years old after a brief stay at the Lewiston Life Care Center to be reunited with his lifelong love — Roberta “Birdi” Bosshardt — on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Ric was born and raised in Great Falls, Mont., enlisted in the U.S. Army and along with his bride, whom he met and married in Illinois, moved and served in Europe as a surveyor rebuilding roads after World War II. Their first child, Richelle, was born while overseas, making their time there memorable.
Upon returning to the states, Ric took a civilian job for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, working throughout the western states including Montana, Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Idaho, always together with his growing family, exploring new camping, hunting and fishing spots, discovering Indian artifacts and historical digging.
The Northwest Hydropower Projects, including Dworshak Dam, the Lewiston-Clarkston Levee System and Fish Hatcheries, brought him to the region, where he worked as an inspector during the construction of these monumental projects. Settling in Lewiston, they raised their five children.
He retired early in 1989 to devote himself full time to his artwork, and it paid off.
Ric’s art is of the finest quality and his oil paintings and scrimshaw work is highly sought after around the Northwest by outdoor enthusiasts and collectors alike. He created jewelry, napkin rings, custom knife building and cribbage boards with ivory and antler material. His favorite medium was oils, painting majestic sceneries of the Northwest plains, mountains, wildlife and Native American Chiefs.
One of his original Chief Joseph oil paintings was donated to the Nez Perce Tribe and hangs in a place of recognition at the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee Building for public viewing today.
Ric and Birdi again loaded up their camper and traveled around the Northwest to numerous western art shows in Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where he built his following for his art and made lifelong friends along the way. They lived this way for many years always making time during the summer months for camping on the Joe with family and friends. If you were in the area, you would always be invited in for a float on the St. Joe River and a slice of Birdi’s famous buckle or huckleberry pie.
Ric is survived by his brother, Frank Bosshardt, of Hemet, Calif.; his children of the Lewiston area, daughter Richelle (John) Cadloni and sons Ric (Anna) Bosshardt, Bob (Cathy) Bosshardt, Russ (Penny) Bosshardt and Rocky Bosshardt; and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Caitlin Ordway Bosshardt, and wife Roberta Bosshardt, both in 2018, and sisters Evelyn Grossman and Barbara Curtis.
The family is planning a gathering next summer along the St. Joe to celebrate Dad’s life, as it should be done — enjoying the river however you see fit, picking berries with those you love and eating some huckleberry pie.