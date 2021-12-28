Richard Hoffman

Richard “Dick” Hoffman passed away in his Mead, Wash., home surrounded by loved ones Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. He contracted COVID-19 in August which caused a stroke in September, and the accelerated growth of lung cancer. He was born in Lewiston on Jan. 23, 1950, to Maurice R. and Marguerite H. Hoffman, the fourth of 10 children.
Dick attended St. Stanislaus School in Lewiston, where he served as an altar boy who enjoyed a few sips of wine behind the scenes. He graduated from Lewiston High School and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad, Potlatch Forests Inc. and Omark CCI before finding his 40-year career as an electrician, working throughout the Pacific Northwest. The last 10 years were spent as a planning engineer.
Dick married Shari Sheneman in 1969 and they had two children, Jon and Tami. Dick married Brenda in March 1985, blending her two daughters, Lisa and Emily “Mimi” Durant, into the family.
Dick was a jack of all trades, and enjoyed taking care of his koi pond, and building an intricate train set in his shop. He loved helping kids with school projects, owning animals, enjoying nature and playing practical jokes.
Dick is survived by his wife and best friend, Brenda; son Jon (Chelsea); daughters Tami Hoffman, Lisa Durant and Emily “Mimi” Durant; grandchildren Sierra Cox (Chris), McKenna Hoffman, Abby Hoffman, Shaiya Griffin, Blake Kellogg, Nick (Maddie) Kellogg, Rylan Kellogg and Hank Brant; and great-grandchildren Jayce Kellogg and Stella Kellogg, due in January 2022. He is also survived by his siblings Sheral (Dan) Lantz, Eugene, Dolores (Walt) Vincent, Gordon (Jenny), Anita (Ron) Martinez, and Norma Hoffman. Also sisters-in-law Sandy Brown and Karen (Mike) Maloughney, of Butte, Mont., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and brothers Maurice A., Dennis and Allen.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.