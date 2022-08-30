Richard Heieren, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with multiple myeloma cancer on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
Richard was born Aug. 5, 1950, and during his 51 years in the land surveying profession, Richard gained licensure in Alaska, Idaho, Washington and Montana. He also obtained his license as a U.S. mineral surveyor. An avid supporter of education, Richard continued his education even after receiving his license, by attending Washington State University and Flathead Valley Community College.
Richard believed in service to his profession and community and he was a member of the WestFed Board of Directors from 2009-17 where he served as chairman from 2013-15. Richard also served as the land surveyor member of the Alaska Board of Registration, where he became involved with The National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying and he served on several land surveying committees. Beyond his service to the land surveying profession, he was involved with the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Fairbanks Salvation Army, Rotary Club and he was also a board member for the Marion Weeks and Bill Stroker Charitable Foundations.
Richard leaves behind a large loving family, including his wife Amanda Allred and three children, Matthew CC Heieren of Wasilla, Alaska, Jacky Smith of Anchorage, Alaska, and Johnny Heieren of Dayton, Wash.
Richard wanted everyone to know that he loved every minute of this great life. In particular, he loved hunting and fishing with friends and family. He said the most rewarding thing in his adult life has been his work with charities in the Fairbanks area and in lieu of flowers, Richard encourages you to give your life to Christ.