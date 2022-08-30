Richard Heieren, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy and hard-fought battle with multiple myeloma cancer on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

Richard was born Aug. 5, 1950, and during his 51 years in the land surveying profession, Richard gained licensure in Alaska, Idaho, Washington and Montana. He also obtained his license as a U.S. mineral surveyor. An avid supporter of education, Richard continued his education even after receiving his license, by attending Washington State University and Flathead Valley Community College.

