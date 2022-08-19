Richard “Dick” Guy VanBuskirk, 86, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Dick often told of how his mother had walked to the hospital in the rain to give birth to him on Oct. 31, 1935. He was the youngest of four children and the only boy of Guy and Clara VanBuskirk, of Potlatch. He attended school in Potlatch, where he was the senior class president and played varsity football and basketball. After high school, Dick was employed at Potlatch Forest Inc. as an electrician.
In 1954, he married Janet Besst. Later, Dick returned to school. To raise money for tuition, he sold hatching eggs. Often, he would study in the hen house waiting for the hens to lay so he could gather the eggs to sell. He graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Idaho in 1963 and went on to teach mathematics at Sacajawea Junior High School. Later, he became assistant superintendent of buildings and grounds for the Lewiston School District, where he designed some of the current school buildings and playing fields.
While married to Janet, they raised four children, Cydney, Jodi, Michael and Brett. He also raised many Appaloosa horses, chickens, cows, dogs and cats. He even raised a pair of matched horses for a gentleman who gifted them to the king and queen of Spain. Dick, an avid fan of John Wayne, always wanted to be a cowboy and often said that he was born in the wrong century.
Along with his love of animals, Dick was an incredible craftsman. He could build and fix anything, except dinner. He enjoyed spending hours in his woodworking shop building everything from knick knacks to refinishing beautiful furniture. He also spent hours remodeling rooms and homes for a variety of people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. One of his fondest accomplishments, was to refurbish a 1948 Farmall tractor, complete with a little carriage to pull.
In 1999, Dick married Susan Isaac. Together they spent many summers RVing at Dent and Priest Lake with their beloved Schnauzers. In addition, they spent many winter vacations in Cabo San Lucas, where Dick was able to catch his big marlin. They also enjoyed fixing up old furniture together.
Dick had many interests that brought him joy. He liked watching Gonzaga basketball, and never missed the college basketball playoffs. He also was fond of fishing and eating good food, just not the “green stuff.” In addition, he loved dogs and had many wonderful companions over the years, but always had a soft spot for a black lab. He also loved to laugh and was known to be somewhat of a prankster.
Furthermore, Dick was a fighter. Early in his career, he was forced to retire from the school district because of his multiple sclerosis, but that didn’t stop him. At one point, he was told that he would never walk again, but he proved the doctors wrong and walked for 45 more years. He wasn’t the type of person to give up and he fought until the end.
Dick is survived by his wife, Susan Isaac; his four children, Cydney (Bruce) Bacon, Jodi (Scott) Scribner, Michael (Loren) VanBuskirk and Brett (Charmaine) VanBuskirk; and eight grandchildren.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family at mtviewfuneralhome.com.
The family plans on holding a private ceremony at a later date.