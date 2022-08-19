Richard “Dick” Guy VanBuskirk, 86, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Dick often told of how his mother had walked to the hospital in the rain to give birth to him on Oct. 31, 1935. He was the youngest of four children and the only boy of Guy and Clara VanBuskirk, of Potlatch. He attended school in Potlatch, where he was the senior class president and played varsity football and basketball. After high school, Dick was employed at Potlatch Forest Inc. as an electrician.