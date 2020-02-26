Richard Fred Woolsey, 73, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation, in the Lewiston Orchards.
He was born June 9, 1946, to Fred and Rachel (Welch) Woolsey, of Ogden, Utah. His family moved from Ogden to Lewiston in 1948.
Wooz graduated in 1965 from Lewiston High School and then started working on a special crew for the Idaho Transportation Department. He left there in 1975 following an injury after rescuing a fellow employee.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served his basic training in Fort Polk, La., and left on medical discharge.
Richard met Jane L. Bowlin and they were married April 10, 1969, in Clarkston. They later had their temple sealing July 10, 1981, at the Seattle Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
After returning home from the Army, he graduated with a degree in drafting from Lewis-Clark State College in 1978. Because of his disability, he worked multiple jobs, including at Pacific Testing Lab at the Hanford nuclear plant.
Richard enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, gold dredging, collecting road construction models and Hot Wheels, and also enjoying the outdoors. He enjoyed driving trucks or heavy equipment when he had an opportunity to do so. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 13, and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Lewiston.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jane Woolsey; sisters Janice Lein-Woosley and Dianna Paine; sister-in-law Sandra Scruggs; brother-in-law Randy (Jerry) Bowlin; sister-in-law Terri Bowlin; his dog, Tinker; and numerous neices and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Joseph F. Pugh.
A burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at Normal Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at the Lewiston Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3810 16th St., Lewiston, with Bishop Dennis Hastings officiating. A luncheon will take place after the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elite Home Health and Hospice or to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, please sign the online guestbook at www.vassar-rawls.com.