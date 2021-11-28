Richard “Dick” Wayne Lloyd, born to Charles Wayne Lloyd and Mildred Hathaway Lloyd on Oct. 10, 1929, in Nampa, Idaho, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at 92.
He moved with his parents to Lewiston in 1930 and later lived on a small farm in Lower Tammany. The family purchased a ranch in Upper Tammany in 1937 and moved to that property in 1941. Dick resided there for the rest of his life.
He was a remarkable man who will be remembered as a great husband and father, innovative farmer and a man who could design, build or repair almost anything.
Dick attended Tammany Elementary School and graduated from Lewiston High School. He went on to attend the University of Idaho where he learned engineering skills, and to Oregon Technical Institute where he learned to build the machines he designed. After finishing school in the spring of 1952, Dick joined his father and uncle in farming. He married Jacquelyn Powell on Nov. 23, 1953, and they were together for the rest of his life, almost 68 years. They worked together to raise three children and built a great life together.
Dick was an engineer at heart and an innovator of improved farming machines, including self-propelled sprayers and a spray marking system, an anticlog spray nozzle apparatus and a walking beam axle for tillage equipment. His innovations came to the attention of Allis-Chalmers and John Deere engineers. Dick contributed to the development of a prototype test plot grain drill, overcoming difficult engineering challenges in the process. Most of the farming equipment on the ranch had been modified to meet his exacting standards.
Always interested in agronomy, Dick worked closely with wheat researchers and breeders to explore new varieties and farming practices. He contributed land and time for field test plots on the ranch. He was a pioneer in the implementation of no-till farming in this region and was a member of Pacific Northwest Direct Seed Association. Dick and Jackie welcomed visiting farm groups from foreign countries and enjoyed the interchange of ideas. He was active in several agricultural organizations during his lifetime. Generous and kind, Dick was always willing to help others in the farming community.
All of his life, he enjoyed and was interested in everything about nature. He taught his children the names of the trees, wildflowers, birds and minerals and about the constellations. Traveling over Craig Mountain with the entire young family crowded into his Willys Jeep brought him great pleasure. Dick treasured his childhood copy of “The Handbook of Nature Study,” by Anna Botsford Comstock. He loved books. During the winter evenings when his children were young, he often read aloud from the classics. In later years, Dick “helped” Jackie with dishwashing by sitting in the kitchen and reading aloud to her from a variety of books. That love of reading passed down to his children. He was interested in antique furniture and antique farm machinery. Caterpillar tractors were a particular passion. Dick communicated and traded with Caterpillar enthusiasts all over the world and was active in the Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club and the Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club.
Dick is survived by his wife, Jackie at the ranch; children, Kirk (Edwina) Lloyd of Irrigon, Ore., Sally (Bruce) Konen also at the ranch and Cindy (Ray) Wolf of Pomeroy; also surviving and thriving are five grandchildren, Eric Lloyd, Parker Lloyd, Anne Konen Miller, Philip Konen and Stuart Konen; as well as several great-grandchildren. Cousins also survive him.
At Dick’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor his memory is encouraged to do what Dick would have done: lend a helping hand to someone in need.