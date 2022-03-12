Richard ‘Dick’ Miles Cochrane, aged 82, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his home in Emmett, Idaho.
Dick, known to some as Miles, was born Jan. 18, 1939, in Orofino to Marie Mattson Cochrane Evert and Miles A Cochrane. Graduating from Orofino High School in 1957 and attending the College of Idaho as a collegiate boxer while receiving a BA in art, he later received a diploma from Boise State University with a degree in physical education.
After college, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1961, served as a trained crew chief on F-86 Interceptors at Gowen Field Air Force Base in Boise. Then later enlisted and served eight years in the United States Naval Reserve, a.k.a. the Sea Bees, as an equipment operator, military instructor, automatic rifleman and physical readiness program coordinator. He attended several special schools and received several awards while serving.
Dick said more than once, “I am a lover, not a fighter.” He spent the next years of his life enjoying dancing; his specialty, ballroom. Dick lived life to the fullest, surrounded by people and doing what he loved. He owned/managed “Dick and Joanie’s Dance Studio” in Boise, and traveled the world participating in dancing competitions. He organized and promoted travel ventures to Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Jamaica, Norway, Puerto Rico, Sweden and many cities in the United States including Hawaii. If you watch the Bronco Billy movie, in the scene at the Ranch Club in Garden City, Richard is there dancing as an extra.
Later in life Richard continued to pursue physical fitness. He loved attending Boise State football games with his long-time companion, Zilma “Cookie” Herridge. He enjoyed driving his shiny blue corvette and dancing with the ladies while joking, “Don’t forget ladies, I’m up for adoption.” And as he left the building, he always added, “Arrivederci!”
He is survived by his three sisters, Lillian Howerton, Carolynn Shaw, and Melvina (Mike) Tredway. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Miles A. Cochrane, mother, Marie Evert, and companion, Cookie Herridge. He is buried beside his father in Orofino Riverside Cemetery. No services are scheduled at this time.