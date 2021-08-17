We lost a great man early Sunday morning, Aug. 15, 2021. Dad was diagnosed with cancer in April. He fought the good fight to the end. Richard “Dick” Lee Osburn was born to Don and Della (Hartwig) Osburn on July 11, 1947, in Cottonwood. He went to school at Highland in Craigmont and later joined the U.S. Army.
Dick married Lisa Norberg in 1969 and had a son, Jamie. Dick later married Mariette “Sue” Armstrong in 1992 and had a daughter, Chanel.
After an honorable discharge from the Army, he came home and worked for Osburn and Sons on the farm. He also worked for many years as a mechanic for Osburn Bros. Dad was known as an amazing mechanic and helped anyone he knew with any mechanical issues.
In Dad’s spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and stopping at his favorite watering holes. He made many memories with family and friends while doing these things.
Dick leaves behind his mother, Della; siblings, Lonnie (Glenda), Jerry (Teri), Danny, Tony (Debbie), Julie Steckman (Ernie), Trish Wicks (Ted), David (Tammy) and Lana Fonnesbeck (Gary); son, Jamie (Stacey); daughter, Chanel Ackerland (Dan); grandchildren, Tailor Haggerup (Soren), Michael Oliveria, Shawna Osburn and Jemma Ackerland; great-grandson, Konrad; significant other Colette Polegay; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Dick joined his father, Don, and his brother, Steve, in heaven.
Dad will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was always there for us and anyone who needed help.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Craigmont Legion Hall, 31 E. Lorahama St., Craigmont. Potluck dinner to follow. Celebration of life to continue after the potluck at the Craigmont City Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Please send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Craigmont Legion Post No. 38, P.O. Box 33, Craigmont, ID 83523 or Nez Perce Eagles Lodge No. 631, 1310 Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501.