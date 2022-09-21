Richard “Dick” G. Farrington, 80, was peacefully called to Heaven from his home in Lenore on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Lewiston to Glen and Bernadine (Bunny) Farrington.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 80F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 21, 2022 @ 5:40 am
Richard “Dick” G. Farrington, 80, was peacefully called to Heaven from his home in Lenore on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
He was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Lewiston to Glen and Bernadine (Bunny) Farrington.
In 1958, he married Irene Shine and they had three boys. The marriage ended in a divorce and Dick married Patricia “Pat” Irby in 1976. Together they had one daughter.
After high school, he went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers in Walla Walla as a carpenter. He later worked for Broemeling Welding in Genesee. After that, he worked for Alec and Howard Lumber as a timber cruiser. He also was a log scaler at Headquarters for Potlatch Corp. From there he went to work at Jaype Plywood Plant in Pierce and was there for 28 years. Along with his best friend, Robert “Jelly Bean” Brown, Dick enjoyed working with wood and restoring old furniture.
An avid outdoorsman, he spent much of his time in the mountains hunting, fishing and camping with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, of 45 years; his children: Ricky (Loretta), of Lewiston, Greg (Laurie), of Meridian, Kevin (Katie), of Spokane and Tanya (David), of Lewiston. He is also survived by his brother, Doug (Linda) Farrington, of Lewiston; sister-in-law, Carmen Rinehart (Greg), of Pierce; his grandchildren: Zane Farrington, Nina (Dustin) Wooldworth, Shallyn (Will) English, Kyle Farrington, Riley Farrington, Max Farrington, Chad Vonk; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Carol Farrington (Boyd) Wood and his brother, Norm Farrington.
While we are thankful for the blessing of having him in our lives, Heaven has received another special “outdoor angel” to watch over those he left behind.
A graveside celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Sanders Cemetery at the Wells Bench Church in Orofino. Following the service, friends and family are invited to a lunch gathering at the home of Alex and Julia Irby at 58 Preston Road off Grangemont Road.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.