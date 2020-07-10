Richard “Dick” Forsman, 87, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was born to Herman and Ann Forsman in Keuterville, where he also raised six beautiful children with Clara Lenore Forsman, with whom he shared 58 loving years.
He attended high school in Cottonwood until he left to serve his country by joining the U.S. Army. After two years of serving in Germany, he pursued a career in logging, and later established his own company, Woodpecker Logging, with his brother, Mick. Dick later went on to work for Seubert Excavators. He and brother Mick then found a passion for making posts for local farmers and ranchers with their sawmill.
He was preceded in death by brother Ralph Forsman; sister Joan Kehler; mother Ann and father Herman Forsman; and son Kit Forsman.
He is survived by wife Lenore; five daughters, Kelly (Dave) Murry, of Dallas, Kim (Jim) Foster, of Warren, Ohio, Kay (Randy) Braucher, of White Bird, Karla (David) Stockwell, of Spokane, and Kris (Theron) Moore, of Clarkston; 14 grandkids, Brandon Eastland, Jake, Cody and Craig Braucher, Whitney Lunders, Gavin and Justin Zenner, Ashleigh Johnson, David and Ashley Stockwell, Garrett Manske, Mia, Lilly and Ian Moore; six great-grandchildren; his brother, Mick (Judy) Forsman, of Ferdinand; and sister Patty Gunther, of Stites.
All the decisions he made were based on the love he had for his family and the morals he instilled were passed down, creating a family with a close-knit bond. The family home was a gathering place that is going to last for generations. He loved gardening, rebuilding an old Cletrac and Jeep and reading the almanac. His presence was larger than life, and the space he once occupied that now sits empty has created a void and we are truly heartbroken.
Dad, we love and miss you and are raising a glass.
A viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. today at the Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Monday at Holy Cross Parish in Keuterville. Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will be held at Keuterville Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.