Richard “Dick” Eugene McCully passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the age of 86.
He was born Jan. 8, 1934, to Elmer “Curly” McCully and Lena (Smith) McCully, in Colfax. He spent his early life on the Snake River and went to elementary school in Almota. Later, he crossed the river in his boat at Almota, picked up his car and went to Pomeroy for high school. He graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Hannas, in 1954.
Dick farmed and ranched his entire life in the Long Hollow-Penawawa area until he retired to their current home in Steptoe, Wash., where they still had a few cows and a couple of horses until a few years ago. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as boating and water skiing on the Snake River area and hunting in the Bitterroot and Blue Mountains for many, many years. In fact, he shot 52 elk during his hunting career.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie, at their home in Steptoe; his four children, Lavonne (Greg) Hall, of Steptoe, Joanne McCully (Bruce) Grass, of Garfield, Craig McCully and Laura (Bob) Johnson, of the Colfax area; 10 grandchildren; and 22 awesome great-grandchildren, of whom he was so proud. He is also survived by his brother, Don (Lorraine) McCully, of Shelton; as well as several nieces, nephews and close cousins in the area, including Vic McCully, who frequently took him on short road trips during the last 10 years.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Bruning’s Funeral Home in Colfax, with a private burial preceding the service. The family requests donations be made to the Onecho Fire District No. 13; or the Ronald McDonald House in Spokane.