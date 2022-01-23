Richard “Dick” Dennis Wilson, 72, passed away at Tri-State Hospital on Tues., Jan. 18, 2022. He was born to Doris and Paul Wilson in Tacoma, Wash., on May 11, 1949.
Dick went to Franklin Pierce High School and graduated in 1967. He worked in his parents’ sporting goods store and the Tacoma Boat House after school, and his love of sports and fishing grew from there.
Dick married Nancy Larson in June of 1969 and was divorced in 1981. From that marriage they had two daughters, Joanne in October of 1972 and Lisa July of 1975. He found the love of his life, Gwen White, at work and they were married on March 17, 1983. They were married for what would have been 39 years in March.
Dick went to work at Ernst Home and Nursery from June of 1967 as a clerk and moved up to department manager and then moved to assistant manager, store manager, district manager, and was regional manager until the closing of the business in 1997. He was well-liked at his job and the company sent him to Brigham Young University College of Business in 1976. After Ernst Home and Nursery closed, Dick went on to work with his previous boss at a golfing company for a couple of years, and then started a vending company with his wife, Gwen, selling all sorts of items from clothes to treats for dogs. He and Gwen became snowbirds in Arizona where they vended until they moved and retired in Clarkston.
Dick enjoyed sports of all kinds; specifically basketball and football, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He had several hunting dogs over the years that he loved. He also loved classic cars and was active in the valley’s car clubs.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerry Wilson; and sister, Cheryl Schafer.
Dick is survived by his wife, Gwen; mother-in-law, Vernice White, of Clarkston; children, Joanne (Tim) McGuire, of Lacey, Wash. and Lisa (Doug) Millhorn, of Tacoma, Wash.; grandchildren, Lexie, Krista, Jake, and Cole; and life-long friend and fishing and hunting buddy, Greg (Tami) Martin and their children, Avery and Carly.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Clarkston. Face masks are required.