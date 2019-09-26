Richard “Dick” Bruce McDonald, 80, of Cascade, Idaho, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, of natural causes.
The family will hold a private remembrance.
Dick was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Lewiston, to Elmer and Mary McDonald. He graduated from Lewiston High School, where he was awarded Most Valuable Player in baseball, basketball and football his senior year. He went on to spend his first year of college at Washington State University on a football scholarship. He then left college to pursue a professional baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization that included stops at Jamestown, N.Y.; San Jose, Calif.; Clinton, Iowa; and the Lewiston Broncs. An injury ended Dick’s baseball career, so he then went on to graduate from the College of Idaho with a Bachelor of Arts in physical education. Next, he received his master’s degree and a sixth-year certificate in education.
Dick married his high school sweetheart, Kay Shipley, March 16, 1958; they were married 61 years. Dick was a dedicated history teacher and baseball coach at Boise High School. Notably, he started the Native American studies curriculum. He also coached American Legion baseball for the Boise Gems for more than two decades. His teams won multiple state championships. In his spare time, Dick enjoyed fishing and fly tying. Upon retirement, he operated a fishing tackle business called MacDonald Lures, which manufactured trolls, fishing lures and built custom fishing rods.
Dick was loved by his wife, Kay McDonald, and their four children. This includes daughter Lori and Pat Ballard and their children, Brittany and Brett; daughter Jodi McDonald and her daughters, Leah and Kayla, and grandson Nico; son Mike and Holly McDonald and their son, Joe; son Rich McDonald and Rita Blaisdell; brother Dennis McDonald; and faithful dog, Macs.
Dick was preceded in death by his brother, Monte McDonald; sister Annette McDonald Bueoy; and daughter Lori Ballard.
The family of Dick McDonald wishes to thank McCall Home Care and Hospice.
