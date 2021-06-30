Richard “Dick” Asby Holt, 97, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021. He was a man of wisdom who knew how to get people to smile.
Dick was born May 14, 1924, to Asbyn Bell Ottis Holt and Flora Isabelle Bramlet Holt near Craigmont. He graduated from Clearwater Elementary School in 1940. His mother died when he was 14 years old. So he and his brother, Pete, moved with their dad to a small house in Pierce.
In 1943 during his junior year at Pierce High School, he joined the U.S. Army. He trained with the 55th Anti-Aircraft Battalion in Camp Callan, Calif., and the Medical Corps School in Fort Bliss, Texas. He served as an automatic weapons crewman for 14 months with the 271st Infantry in the Rhineland European Theater of Operations. He received the American Theater of Operations Service Ribbon, European-African-Middle Eastern Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal and German Occupation Medal. After liberating Buchenwald Prison, he was put in charge of Seventh Army Ordnance Collection Point at Mounbeim, Germany.
He married Joyce on May 10, 1951, at the First Christian Church in Lewiston. They immediately started their family and in 1956, moved to 1020 Powers Ave., where they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
He believed the fastest way to spoil a child was to bail them out of problems. So he used their problems to teach them to think for themselves. He taught his kids to “be survivors.” In every problem is an opportunity. “When you can’t solve a problem, say a little prayer. God will show you the way.” And it all turned out well.
After the war, he worked a short time for the Ted Larabee Mill in the Deer Creek area, then Potlatch Forest Inc. He worked 40 years at the Lewiston Clinic as the chief X-ray technician. He trained new X-ray technicians for 19 years. After which, he studied electronics and started his own business maintaining X-ray machines throughout the state of Idaho.
He formed an electronics club for young kids, enjoyed horseshoes, chess, whittling, hunting, fishing, camping with family, square dancing, golf and he had a lot of fun with his metal detector.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Joyce Holt; siblings Pete Holt and Carol Adelson; daughter Christine Joy Roughton; sons Kirk Richard Holt, Timmy Lee Holt and Andrew John Holt; nine grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a graveside memorial for 10 a.m. July 17, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery. Lunch and refreshments will follow at Airport Park, 528 Cedar Ave., Lewiston. We will be providing lunch and refreshments.