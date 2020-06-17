Senior Chief Petty Officer Richard “Dick” Arnzen, 77, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, after suffering a heart attack.
Dick was born June 14, 1942, to George and Agnes Arnzen, and raised on the family farm in Greencreek, Idaho.
After graduation from Greencreek School, Dick enlisted in the Navy and enjoyed a 20-year career, during which he saw many sights and served proudly in Vietnam. Upon his retirement, Dick purchased land and a home on Big Cedar in Kooskia.
He met the love of his life, Shirley, while stationed in Fallon, Nev., and brought her to the mountain with him. Together, they spent many hours gardening, watching Cubbies games and photographing the numerous elk, deer, turkeys and occasional bear from the back porch.
Dick was an avid outdoorsman and hunter who enjoyed spending time with his brothers at the cabin in Glenwood. Dick was a prolific “picker” before it was popular and would frequently bring home amazing treasures that he found while traveling the ridge. He loved the Fourth of July and having huge fireworks at the ready for his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 40 years, Shirley; daughter Sharlene Weeks; grandchildren Nichole Thomas and Josh (Laura) Weeks; four great-grandchildren, Cheyenne and Parker Thomas, and Lola and Elliott Weeks; brothers Clifford (MaryJane) Arnzen and Wayne (Judy) Arnzen; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, George and Agnes Arnzen; son Johnny Banner; brothers Ken and Delph Arnzen; and sisters Adele Nuxoll, Celine Robbins, Delores Phillips and Joan Arnzen.
At his request, no service is planned and his remains will be cremated and spread at a location he specifically requested at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia.