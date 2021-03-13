Richard “Dick” Allen Poland passed away at his home in Lewiston on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Dick was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Canton, Ohio, to Bernard and Anna Poland. He was the second of three children. His family moved to Portland, Ore., when he was small, where he grew up and attended school. Dick enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the early age of 17.
After his service, while living in California, he met and married his first wife, Shirley Crawford. They later moved to Idaho, where they were blessed with two children, Richard and Brandi. The marriage later ended.
After working for several years driving truck, Dick went to work for Potlatch Corp. Most of his time there he spent working as a refrigeration mechanic in the tissue mill and on the paper machine. Dick worked for the union and was chairman of the pension committee and was appreciated by many people for his tireless work on retirement planning.
Dick met his second wife, Cheryl Reidhaar, at the tissue mill, where she also worked, in 1982. They were married in 1983 and combined their families, making a total of five children together.
Dick enjoyed their home, sharing it with various family and pets over the years, but he also loved to travel with their fifth-wheel, and enjoyed many trips to the Oregon Coast, meeting family there. Skiing was also a favorite winter pastime. Many happy weekends were spent in McCall, skiing with family and friends.
Dick had a special place in his heart for his Harley. He enjoyed the freedom of riding and the camaraderie of trips taken with his friends.
Dick was hard working and a fixer of things. Be it cars or gadgets, he was always ready for the next technological advancement.
Brandi remembers her dad’s baritone singing voice and Richard’s memories are filled with fishing, snow skiing and laughing together.
Kelly and Lisa always knew he was there for them, be it moving their furniture or knowing the answer to some hard question they had.
Dick could be strong-willed, but was always a man of high regard for loyalty. He loved family, babies and appreciated and lived a simple life. He was our rock and our safe place. His presence will be missed by all who knew and loved him, including two small, sad dogs, Dusty and Daisy.
Dick is survived by his wife, Cheryl; his children, Richard (Theresa) and Brandi; stepson Glen (Maki); stepdaughters Kelly and Lisa; his brother, Walter (Louise); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his mother and father and sister Carol.
Mountain View Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.
The following are two meaningful scriptures that Brandi wanted to share:
“At that time the eyes of the blind will be opened and the ears of the deaf will be unstopped.” — Isaiah 35:5
“And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” — Revelation 21:4