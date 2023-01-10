Richard “Dick” Alan Semler, 67, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Semler “Clete” and Darlene B. Semler (Carpenter), and his brother, Leeroy C. Semler all of Colton.
Dick was born Sept. 26, 1955, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. He attended school at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School and graduated from Colton High School in 1974. He grew up on his family farm on Wawawai Road in Colton. There were many memories of driving truck, tackling the backroads and making sausage together as a family.
Dick worked as a foreman at Dumas Seed Co., from 1976-90. In 1991, he began taking classes through Lewis-Clark State College, where he eventually earned a degree for his work as a journeyman at Western Printing.
Dick had four children of his own who he was very proud of: Marc Semler (Michelle Lee), of Phoenix; Sheena (Wesley) Kerr, of Uniontown; Tiffany (Garrit) Culver, of Safford, Ariz.; and Scott Semler, of Pullman. Dick cared deeply for Kathy’s two sons as well, Kyle (Veronica) Hopwood, of Clarkston, and Jimmy (Mekesha) Hopwood, of Pelham, Ala.
Dick had a love for the outdoors that he shared with his children. There wasn’t a summer that went by where you wouldn’t find him taking the kids tubing on the Snake, camping at Wawawai or Nisqually, or up in the mountains by Elk River. He enjoyed his time at hunting camp with his “other” brother Billy (William Christensen), mud bogging in Elk River with Leeroy and friends, and his time playing pool at Mingles in Moscow. He was described as the man who would give you the shirt off his back and the kind of person who loved his friends and family something fierce. You knew where you stood with Dick, and if you didn’t, well, you didn’t know Dick.
In May of 2000, Dick and Kathy decided that they were meant to be and, as she would say, he was stuck with her. Dick and Kathy made many memories camping in their caveman and fishing the river. Some would even say they were better together. Dick and Kathy had a blended family of his four and her two children. They always welcomed the six kids, and their families and friends at the farm for cold drinks, snacks or chats. Dick cherished his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed their video chatting, farm visits and hearing stories of their sports and school events. The grandkids had their Papa wrapped around their fingers. They loved hearing his stories of past times. He provided them many lessons on life and made some great memories with them.
Dick is survived by his love of 23 years, Kathy Hopwood, his children and grandchildren; his brother Ernie (Sue) Semler; sister-in-law Julie Semler; and nieces and nephews Jeremy (Erin) Semler, Joseph Semler, Jenny Semler, Leesa and Jessica Semler.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Colton Gun Club, 51 Church St., Colton. Please bring your drink of choice as we toast to Dick.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Whitman County Fire District 14. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.