Richard ‘Dick’ Alan Semler

Richard “Dick” Alan Semler, 67, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. Semler “Clete” and Darlene B. Semler (Carpenter), and his brother, Leeroy C. Semler all of Colton.

Dick was born Sept. 26, 1955, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. He attended school at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School and graduated from Colton High School in 1974. He grew up on his family farm on Wawawai Road in Colton. There were many memories of driving truck, tackling the backroads and making sausage together as a family.