Richard Dell Ruddell joined the love of his life, Joann (Ayers), on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the age of 94, just four months after her passing Feb. 27. When Mom passed, Dad said, “I won’t be far behind.” Now they are back together again.
Dad was born Aug. 12, 1927, (although he always thought he was born on the 13th), to Harry and Neta (Blewett) Ruddell, in Lewiston. His childhood was spent in Culdesac and Cottonwood Creek. Dad was an extremely talented mechanic. He rebuilt his first car at the age of 12. He was a jack of all trades and a master of many, quite a MacGyver of sorts. From building furniture, to making his own car parts, he could make anything he set his mind to.
Mom and Dad were married April 19, 1953, and remained married for 69 years. They lived in Lewiston for a few years, and had their son, Dellwin, and daughters, Terrie, Tammi and Lonna. Dad worked different mechanic jobs and Mom stayed home taking care of us, sewing our clothes and starting many a craft project. She led 4-H groups and participated in many Boy Scout adventures.
Over the years, Dad worked for several employers including Odom’s on the 4-O Ranch, International Harvester, in Lewiston, then Weippe. Their fourth child, Darwin, was born during this time. He then went to work for Hall Logging then Finke Logging, where he worked for many years. Darrin and Cory joined the family while living in Pierce. Mom would take us out camping by Dad’s work on the North Fork of the Clearwater River every summer. Mom and Dad even moved to Kotzebue, Alaska, for a short time, with the three youngest in tow. Dad started working again for Finke Logging so they moved back to Pierce/Headquarters area. Dad finally retired at the age of 82 (we had to apply force and coercion). They purchased part of the old ranch off Cottonwood Creek and spent the next 20 years there. Because of their health and age, we moved them closer to us in Clarkston.
Dad was a wonderful husband to Mom and a great dad to all of us. He was a man of integrity, love and kindness. There wasn’t a stranger who Dad wouldn’t stop to help on the side of the road (even though Mom tried to encourage him to keep on going).
Dad is survived by his children, Dellwin (Dana), Terrie (Hal) Forge, Tammi (Steve) Mizer, Lonna Lyon, Darrin and Corey; 22 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Bernita Earl and Roberta (Wayne) Bonnalie-Ayers; and brothers, Ron, Terry (Linda) and Larry (LuAnn).
Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; son, Darwin; grandsons, Joshua Ruddell, Brendan Lyon, Jonathan Bake and Bradley Bake; parents, Harry and Neta Ruddell; brother-in-law, Russell Bonnalie; and sister-in-law, Donna Ruddell.
A graveside service was held July 7 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A joint memorial service for Dad and Mom will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.