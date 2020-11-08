Richard Davis Poole, 82, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston as a result of complications from surgery.
He was born May 16, 1938, to Fred and Loreta Davis Poole in Lewiston. He attended Clarkston High School and graduated in 1956, and attended Washington State University until 1959. Richard worked for Boeing for some time before joining the Army. He served from 1961 until 1963, stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska.
After his service, he worked at a variety of jobs including Ambassador Auto in Moscow and First Federal Savings and Loan in Lewiston. He was also a past potentate of Calam Shrine, an Idaho Vandal Booster and president of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley.
Richard is survived by his brother, Charles (Saundra) Poole of Lewiston; sister-in-law, Nancy Poole of Clarkston; nephews Douglas (Jane) Poole of Van Nuys, Calif., Stephen Poole of Clarkston, Jeffrey (Shauna) Poole of Sandpoint, and John Poole of Lewiston; and nieces Lisa Poole of Clarkston, Sarah (John) Albrich of Lewiston and Cara (Scott) Thompson of Clarkston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Loreta; and brother, Dwight Poole.
Because of COVID-19, a private family burial will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
The family would also like to thank everyone at the Idaho State Veterans Home for the amazing care they provided, especially during the last few weeks.