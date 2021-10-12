“But those who wait on the Lord’s help find renewed strength. They rise up as if they had Eagle’s wings. They run without growing weary. They walk without getting tired.” — Isaiah 40:31
Richard Daniel Harrison Higheagle, 38, of Mission, Ore., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe and formerly of Lapwai.
He was born June 18, 1983, in Lewiston. He was the oldest child of Shelly Higheagle. Richard’s siblings are Nicole and Jonathan Higheagle. His grandparents were James “Nick” Higheagle and Susan Jabeth.
As a child, he grew up in Wapato, Wash., where he attended elementary and middle school. The family made the move to Lapwai one Christmas Eve when Richard went to pick them up. He had many memorable experiences in high school as part of the youth programs at N.A.M.E. church and Nez Perce Young Horseman. He was featured in the documentary “Horse Tribe” and loved to ride on the Nez Perce trail. Richard enjoyed playing basketball. In 2000, he was a member of the Lapwai Wildcats boys’ state basketball championship team.
In 2001, he met Kristi D. Turner. They moved to Mission, Ore., in 2006, where they were later married in 2010. They were together for 20 years. During this time, they raised their children, Antoinette Crowe, Skylar Crowe and Kaydon Higheagle. Richard also had a special bond with his goddaughter, Nancy Latiit’al Williams.
The family made many special memories together centered around their love of music. Richard often sang to his wife and kids. They fondly remember all the times cruising with oldies music, eating sunflower seeds, and having his dog Ruckus along for the ride. He had a talent of being able to drive and do dance moves at the same time. Music often helped them get through life’s challenges. To praise God, Richard would “dance for the Lord” in church.
One of Richard’s treasured traditions was golfing on Father’s Day. He taught his children how to play chess and do crossword puzzles. Playing video games was also one of his favorite pastimes. Richard stayed active on different “Mish” softball teams.
For his career, he got his start in construction as a flagger. Anderson Construction invested in training him, which led to long-term employment. He was proud to contribute to the Mission Expansion that included working on the tribal museum and Wildhorse Casino improvements.
Overall, it is important to know that he loved all his family and friends who lived all over the Northwest.
He is survived by his wife, Kristi D. Higheagle, and his children, Antoinette Crowe, Skylar Crowe and Kaydon Higheagle, all of Mission; his girlfriend, Kendra Sohappy, of Mission; his sister, Nicole Higheagle, of Clarkston; his brother, Jonathan Higheagle (girlfriend Michyla Blackman), of Salem; his dog Ruckus; and numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends/bros.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shelly Higheagle, and his grandparents, James “Nick” Higheagle, Susan Jabeth and Deanna Williams.
Wahlasat services led by Steve Axtell were held at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Nez Perce Longhouse near Spalding. Wahlasat continued the next day at 7 a.m., followed by burial at the Coyote Cemetery.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.