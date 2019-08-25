Richard Carl Zintek died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Reno, Nev.
He was born Feb. 17, 1931, to parents William Wilber Zintek and Edith Day in Lewiston.
Dick graduated from Lewiston High School in 1950, and had three jobs during his senior year. He was a maintenance man at the Hollywood Shop, worked at Washington Water and Power as a booster pump operator and he worked at a Goodman Oil gas station on Main Street.
Dick was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served at Camp Gordon, Ga. in the signal school. He graduated second in his class, and then he went on to instructor school to teach radio repair. He was sent to Thule, Greenland, where he was sent to the ice cap at the North Pole twice, testing the depth of the ice. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Dick resumed his electrical apprenticeship through IBEW 73 in Spokane. He met Janet Flomer during the 1950 Fall Harvest and Bazaar at the American Legion Hall dance in Genesee. They married four years later at the Lutheran Church in Clarkston.
Dick was sent to Reno by his employer, Gordon A.A. Smith of Electric Smith and Construction, to work with Sunshine Electric on the Golden Hotel on Second Street which had caught fire in the early ’60s. It is now Harrah’s. Dick moved his family to Reno. Dick worked for a few electrical contractors before buying Moltzen Electric and later starting Zintek Electric. He retired from Zintek Electric, and volunteered electrical services for many years to Salvation Army events in Reno, and was named the Reno Salvation Army Man of the Year.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Richard William Zintek and Janet Mary Garner-Zintek of Grayland, Wash.; sister-in-law Nancy Zintek; niece Patty Zintek-Melvin; Flomer in-laws Bill (Tanna) Flomer, Judy (Ray) Zoellick, Kris (Denis) Hackwith; and several nieces and nephews.
Richard Carl Zintek was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; daughter Janice Rae; and brother William W. Zintek Jr. of Missoula, Mont.
A celebration of life and military funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m., Sept. 9 at the Veterans Cemetery in Femley, Nev.