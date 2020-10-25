Richard Carl Williams, born Sept. 10, 1933, a retired teacher with a long-lasting love of hunting and flying, passed away quietly in his sleep Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Richard is survived by his wife, Korlyn Kee; and his sons, Richard R. Williams and wife Jessica, Albert D. Williams and partner Joyce, and Terry Lee Steffenhagen and partner Jean; grandchildren Jordan Williams, Marilyn Williams, Denys Mikail Williams and Franchesca Tatiana Pelroy; and great-grandchildren Tristan Pelroy, Landon Pelroy, Austin Pelroy and Mckinley Pelroy.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.