Richard Arnold Erickson

Richard Arnold “Dick” Erickson, 82, of Cottonwood, passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Life Care Center of Lewiston of natural causes.
Dick was born June 19, 1939, in Orofino, the second of six children to Arnold Roy Erickson and Martha Madeline (Nines) Erickson. The family moved to Lewiston when he was a young child, in the days before air conditioning. It was so hot that he always said he never wanted to live there again, so it is ironic that he spent his final months in Lewiston. He should have graduated in 1957, but having spent the first grade staring out the window, he got to do it again and graduated in 1958. Despite his rocky start, he learned his lessons well, and went on to study anesthesia in Spokane, which is where he met and married his wife, Luranna (Munton) Erickson, in 1965. Dick and Luranna then moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where they raised their daughter, Carrie.
Dick’s job as an anesthetist eventually took them to Cottonwood where they lived until he retired. Dick enjoyed camping, hunting and four-wheeling in his free time. Dick was also a passionate woodworker and could often be found carving or using his scroll saw when he wasn’t at work or riding his four-wheeler.
Dick was a skilled nurse anesthetist and he kept many people alive over the years. His face was memorable since it was the last thing people saw before they fell asleep before surgery. He always ran into someone he knew or who knew him wherever he went.
Anyone who knew Dick knew he could be counted on to tell a joke or pull a prank. He enjoyed April Fool’s Day even more than Christmas. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Mandy; and his brothers, Allen Erickson and Michael Dean “Terry” Erickson. He is survived by his sisters, Carol Ann Johnson, Christy Lea Wills, Brenda Lynn Walton; his wife, Luranna Erickson; daughter, Carrie (Bo) Summerlin; granddaughters Chelsea Summerlin and Aubryanna (Elijah) Kelly; and great-granddaughters Neveah and Nora Kelly.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is handling funeral arrangements. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.