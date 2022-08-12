Former University of Idaho Alumni Director Richard Alan “Dick” Johnston passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Moscow surrounded by his three children. As Alumni Director, Dick helped build a vibrant network of supporters for the U of I — throughout Idaho and across the country. In the process, he made many lifelong friends of his own. In his subsequent career as a financial planner for Northwestern Mutual Life, Dick became a trusted adviser to businesspersons, educators and farmers throughout the Palouse.

Dick was born March 10, 1933, in Seattle, the middle of three sons, to Alph and Gladys (nee Butler) Johnson. Alph hailed from several generations of sawmill operators and Gladys trained to become a registered nurse at Seattle General Hospital.