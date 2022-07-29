Richard A. Scyphers

Richard A. Scyphers passed away while rafting on the lower Salmon River on Saturday, July 23, 2022, near Pine Bar. He was 55 years old. Rick was born Sept. 21, 1966, to Dr. Jerry Scyphers and Kay Fultz Scyphers in Sandusky, Ohio.

Rick and his family moved to Lewiston in 1970, where he attended school in Lewiston, graduating high school in 1986 then from Lewis-Clark State College with an associate degree in auto mechanics. He started his mechanical career with Firestone Tire and then Rogers Motors, where he earned certified master pro status and top Toyota mechanic in the Northwest for five years and subsequently opened his own shop in Lewiston.