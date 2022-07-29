Richard A. Scyphers passed away while rafting on the lower Salmon River on Saturday, July 23, 2022, near Pine Bar. He was 55 years old. Rick was born Sept. 21, 1966, to Dr. Jerry Scyphers and Kay Fultz Scyphers in Sandusky, Ohio.
Rick and his family moved to Lewiston in 1970, where he attended school in Lewiston, graduating high school in 1986 then from Lewis-Clark State College with an associate degree in auto mechanics. He started his mechanical career with Firestone Tire and then Rogers Motors, where he earned certified master pro status and top Toyota mechanic in the Northwest for five years and subsequently opened his own shop in Lewiston.
He married Jodi St. Marie in 1987 in Lewiston. They had two children, Cassie and Madeline. They later divorced.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry. He is survived by his mother, Kay; children, Cassie and Madeline; his sister, Pam; brother, Steve; uncle, Dr. Clark Futz; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous beloved friends.
Rick was a lifelong whitewater rafter and died doing what he loved in his favorite place.
There will be a remembrance service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.