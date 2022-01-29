Richard A. Grove, 81, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Clarkston. He is now riding his Harley in heaven with Jesus.
Rich was born Sept. 9, 1940, in Nampa to Sam and Fern Grove. He graduated high school in 1959 from Lewiston High School and later served in the U.S. Air Force as a firefighter from 1959-63.
While in the Air Force, he was a boxer and had a 13-1 record. He boxed in several countries and his only loss occurred in Germany.
Rich then went to work in the maintenance department for Potlatch Mill on the paper side from 1964 until his retirement in 1998.
He and Barbara were married in Coeur d’Alene in 1993.
He was a very strong Christian and was a member of Blessed Hope Church in Lewiston. He also was an American Legion member, as well as in the archery organization for 40 years. Rich also avidly loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle, to play golf and his dog, Buffy.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of Lewiston; son, Doug Grove, of Boise; daughter, Diane Baker, of Lewiston; stepchildren, Jim Bruegeman, of Cottonwood, Tami Klages, of Enterprise, Ore., and Jackie Mahlen, of Seattle; brothers, Don Grove, of The Dalles, Ore., and Larry Grove, of Walla Walla; and 11 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Sam and Fern.
A service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 5, at Blessed Hope Church, 1033 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. A dinner will follow.