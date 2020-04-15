Rian Karl Van Leuven, beloved husband, father, papa, uncle and friend, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, of heart failure, at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Rian was born Sept. 26, 1955, in Idaho Falls, to Glenn and Gudrun Van Leuven. He was the second of five children.
The family moved to the Lewiston area in November 1960. He attended schools in Lewiston, Clarkston and graduated from Asotin High School in 1973. Rian attended college for a brief stint at Eastern Washington in Cheney before joining the workforce, learning equipment operations from Gene Gerkie while building the Lewiston Levee Bypass and bike path. He then worked as ground crew with Jim Pope Sr., getting to fly over Idaho’s wilderness, and later worked for Tom Flemming Construction.
In 1977, he was married to Cindy Mullens. This marriage brought his first two children, Keith Allen and Erica Susan. He and Cindy later divorced.
While working at the mill, he met Dixie Riebold. They were married in 1985, just one year after their first date. They purchased a home in Lewiston, where they welcomed two more children, Nicole Jeanette and Reni Louise. In their 35 years of marriage, they took many adventures both for the labor union and enjoyment.
Rian enjoyed the outdoors of all kinds. Hunting elk and deer in the Pierce and Headquarters area, which includes countless hours with Rose, Rick, Vance and many other good friends. Rian also fulfilled a lifelong dream of buffalo hunting with his buddies in North Dakota in 2012. He spent many hours fishing the Snake and Clearwater drainages and coastal waters (most notably for steelhead and salmon), as well as four-wheeling and camping, especially during the Fourth of July weekend with his in-laws, the Riebolds. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids whenever possible, along with the many “adopted” kids he acquired along the way.
In a lifetime that feels all too short, he accomplished so many great things. In 1979, he started working at the local paper mill, where he immediately became involved in the labor movement. He served in various leadership roles, becoming the Local 608 president, spanning from 1988 for many, many years and through different mergers of UPIU, PACE and to what is currently United Steelworkers (USW). In 1997, he ran for the House of Representatives. While the kids were young, he was actively involved in 4-H as a 4-H leader and even continued as a Nez Perce County Livestock Committee Chairperson, from 1998 to 2002, after the kids had all finished showing.
It was then that he was awarded City of Lewiston Citizen of the Year Award for the many hours dedicated to the Nez Perce County Fair and Livestock. In 2000, he was appointed to the Commissioners Advisory Committee to the Industrial Commission. In 2007, he was elected as vice president of the state of Idaho’s AFL-CIO. In 2009, he received Union Leader of the Year Award, and in 2010 was appointed by Gov. Butch Otter to the Idaho Workforce Development Council.
Rian then became the state of Idaho AFL-CIO president in 2012, where he worked until his medical conditions encouraged early retirement. After retirement, he was awarded the “Robert MacFarlane” award in recognition of his selfless dedication to the Idaho labor movement. Many of Rian’s speeches will echo in the halls of the state building, and we know his words will leave a lasting imprint in the hearts of his union brothers and sisters. His most loved belief was, “Being part of the middle class doesn’t make you second class.”
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Dixie Van Leuven; four children, Keith (Vanessa) Van Leuven, Erica (Ozzy) Van Leuven, Nicole (Chris) Katus and Reni (Nate) Van Leuven; 10 grandchildren, Cora, Tyler, Abigail, Alana, Darren, Emily, Avery, Reece, Kameron and Genevieve; four sisters, Rikki Nygaard, Heidi Weatherly, Kellye (Allen) Sharp and DeeDee (Rodney) Kanikkeberg; two stepsiblings, Wendy (Harry) Elder and Kevin (Bev) Van Leuven; as well as many in-laws, out-laws, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Van Leuven; mother Gudrun Van Leuven; and stepfather Wendell “Toby” Van Leuven.
A public viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Mountain View Funeral Home, Seventh Street and Cedar Avenue, in Lewiston. A private burial for immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. As we know Rian has touched the lives of so many, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rian’s honor to one of his many passions, including Nez Perce or Asotin County 4-H clubs; any union/trade program; or a charity/organization of your choosing.
“Our tears will dry and our hearts will mend. We’ll love you forever and always ... Period, point-blank, The End.”