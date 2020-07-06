Rhonda Rae Barnard, 63, of Lewiston, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane because of complications from a stroke.
Rhonda was born July 10, 1956, to William E. and Arla D. Barnard in Lewiston. She lived in Lewiston until her family moved to Craigmont, and she graduated from Highland High School in 1974.
Rhonda first worked at the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and then worked at Potlatch Forests Inc. until retirement. Rhonda enjoyed playing guitar in the Praise Team at Tammany View Baptist Church. Rhonda also enjoyed camping, traveling, hunting, watching sports (especially the Seahawks) and time spent with nieces and nephews. She was a loving, caring and generous person to everyone.
Rhonda is survived by her sister, Joyce A. Schultz (Mike), of Cambridge, Idaho; brother Darrell Barnard (Pam), of Winchester; William Barnard (Jill), of Clarkston; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Barnard and Arla D. Barnard, and a sister, Lynda Barnard Rose.
There will be a family graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday at the Craigmont Cemetery with the Rev. John Fowler officiating.
The family suggests memorials may be given to the Praise Team at Tammany View Baptist Church in Lewiston.