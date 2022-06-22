Rhonda Hazelbaker Ulloa left this world to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev., after a brief illness.
The first of four children, Rhonda was born Nov. 3, 1954, to Richard and Patsy Hazelbaker in Grangeville. She was born into a U.S. Navy family, which meant she moved around a lot while her dad served his country as a Seabee. Because of the many moves, Rhonda started first grade in Fort Campbell, Ky., and graduated high school in Chesapeake, Va., with schools in California, Nevada, Rhode Island and Illinois in between.
Rhonda was born into a musical family and she carried on the musical tradition, being able to sing and play many instruments. Her favorite instruments were the autoharp and concertina. She even penned a few original songs of her own.
After Richard retired from the Navy and the family moved to Johnston City, Ill., Rhonda took a job at National Transformer, where she was a wire spooler for transformers to be used in appliances. She worked there until the building was destroyed by fire. The family later moved to Madisonville, Ky., and she went to school to learn to be a phlebotomist. She then moved to Haines, Ore., where she met and married Louis Cavallo. She had four children in six years. That marriage ended in divorce, and Rhonda moved back to Grangeville to be near her family. During her time in Grangeville, she took college courses in whatever interested her at the time. She was bilingual, speaking both English and Spanish, and was proficient in American Sign Language. She enjoyed teaching sign language and had many ASL clients.
While in Grangeville, Rhonda met and married Joe Ulloa, whom she referred to as “my Joey.” They eventually moved to Bouse, Ariz., which was her place of residence at the time of her passing. She and Joey had a hobby farm where they raised goats, which were really more pets than livestock. She was also accomplished with crochet and referred to herself as being “a happy hooker.” Many people are fortunate to have been gifted with one of many of Rhonda’s creations.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Richard; her sister, Avis; her grandparents; and two beloved aunts, Auntie Jo and Aunt Betty. She is survived by her husband, Joe Ulloa; her mother, Patsy of Lewiston; sister, Denise (Don) Sampo, of Lewiston; brother, Leonard Hazelbaker (fiancee Joan Azevedo), of Spokane; daughter, Anna (Dean) Curry, of Pendleton, Ore.; son, Michael Cavallo, of Oregon; son, Tony Cavallo (Jessica), of St. Louis; daughter, Carrie Cavallo, of Honolulu; eight grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff of Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas for taking care of Rhonda and keeping her comfortable in her final days. Cremation has taken place at McDermott’s Funeral Home in Las Vegas. There will be no formal services per Rhonda’s request.