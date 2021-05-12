Retta Selma Vantrease

Retta Selma Dixon was born July 20, 1935, to Henrietta M. Scheibe Dixon and Russell S. Dixon in Asotin. She passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.
After her mother passed away in 1940, she lived in Anatone with her aunt and uncle, Augusta “Gussie” and Edward Peterson, and her two cousin “sisters,” Joy and Dorothy. They gave her a wonderful, loving and caring home on a farm outside town. She attended elementary and high school in Anatone.
After graduating, she attended Cascade College in Portland, Ore. On Aug. 11, 1953, she married Robert W. Vantrease while he was on leave from the Navy. They lived a short time at Mare Island Naval Station in Vallejo, Calif. After he completed his service, they made their home in Clarkston, where Selma was a homemaker and Bob worked at Potlatch Corp. She enjoyed reading, playing board games with friends and family, writing poetry, painting with watercolor and attending church. She especially enjoyed her Vantrease in-laws and Scheibe relatives. She had affiliations with the Anatone Community Church, Anatone Friendship Club and Valley Art Center.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bob; children Robert Vantrease, of Anatone, and Retta Vantrease, of Vancouver, Wash.; four grandchildren, Sara Williams, of Vancouver, Saydee Brooks, of Lewiston, Amber Henry, of Clarkston, and Lindsey McDougal, of Scio, Ore.; 13 great-grandchildren, Christopher, Alyson, Araya, Alayna, Aidy, Neal, Hunter, Dylan, Jaydee, Caleb, Paxton, Wyatt and Miley; and many much loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved Aunt Gussie; cousins Joy Davis and Dorothy Blevins; and grandson Russell Vantrease.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. May 21 at Anatone Methodist Church, 1036 Pine St., with a potluck to follow. Donations in her memory may be given to the church.