Reta Kansas Hawk, 76, a long-time Lewiston resident, died at 2:49 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Reta was born Oct. 13, 1945, to parents Joseph and Maude Scyphers, in Tazewell, Va., where she lived until the late 1970s when she moved to Lewiston to be with the rest of her family.
She married Danny Van Dyke in 1981, and they had a daughter, Jamie. They later divorced in 1984. She later met the man she would spend the rest of her life with, Norman Hawk. They were married Nov. 11, 1989, and made their home in the Lewiston Orchards.
Reta worked at KMart in Lewiston for 18 years before retiring in 1998. She was a wonderful cook and an avid reader. She enjoyed many summers camping in Elk River with her family. She had a passion for cats and was known to take in strays and give them a loving home. Reta will be remembered for her kindness and her seemingly endless optimism.
Reta was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Maude Scyphers; brothers Jerry and James Scyphers; and sister Dorris Mathena.
She is survived by her loving husband, Norman Hawk; daughter Jamie Thompson, of Lewiston; brother Gale Scyphers, of Clarkston; and nieces, nephews, grandchildren and countless extended family members and friends.
Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of the arrangements.
The family requests that donations be made to Helping Hands Rescue in Lewiston in honor of her love of cats. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a date later to be determined.